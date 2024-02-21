Malaysia Auto Industry Shifts Gears: 73% of Workforce Gears Up for Automation & Skills Challenges: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Buckle up, Malaysia’s automotive industry is accelerating into the future. Ken Research’s new report. “Malaysia Automotive Workforce Survey Analysis,” reveals a workforce of over 700,000 navigating industry shifts like Industry 4.0, electric vehicles, and evolving consumer preferences. While 73% are part of large organizations indicating broad trends, 40% worry about a looming skills gap fueled by rapid technological advancements. This press release dives into the key findings and highlights the crucial role of a skilled and adaptable workforce in sustaining the industry’s success.

Malaysia: A Global Automotive Powerhouse

From established domestic players like Proton and Perodua to attracting major global manufacturers, Malaysia has cemented its position as a key player in the global automotive scene. This industry, boasting over 700,000 employees across manufacturing, sales, and after-sales services, significantly contributes to the country’s GDP.

Survey Unveils Key Workforce Insights:

Organization Size: Leading the pack, 73% of respondents belong to large organizations with over 200 employees, offering valuable insights into broader industry trends.

Leading the pack, with over 200 employees, offering valuable insights into broader industry trends. Team Size: Around 44% of workforce leaders manage teams of 11-20 employees , providing deeper analysis based on observations of larger groups.

Around , providing deeper analysis based on observations of larger groups. Specialty Demand: Engine, Brake & Transmission experts lead in larger team sizes, with 74% of leaders overseeing teams of 11+ employees, indicating a growing demand for specialized skills in these areas.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Adapting to Industry 4.0: Upskilling & Reskilling Take Center Stage

The report emphasizes the transformative impact of Industry 4.0 technologies like automation and smart manufacturing. However, this necessitates upskilling and reskilling initiatives for the workforce to remain competitive. The survey findings reveal:

Embracing Automation: Workforce leaders are increasingly acknowledging the need for upskilling in areas like robotics, automation, and data analytics.

Workforce leaders are increasingly acknowledging the need for upskilling in areas like robotics, automation, and data analytics. Skills Gap Concerns: However, 40% of respondents express concern about a potential skills gap arising from rapid technological advancements.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Government Support Drives a Collaborative Future:

The Malaysian government’s National Automotive Policy (NAP) tackles these challenges by:

Enhancing Industry Competitiveness: The NAP fosters innovation and R&D, attracting investments and creating high-skilled job opportunities.

The NAP fosters innovation and R&D, attracting investments and creating high-skilled job opportunities. Bridging the Skills Gap: Government initiatives and industry collaborations focus on providing relevant training programs and upskilling opportunities.

Conclusion: A Collaborative Roadmap for Success

The report urges stakeholders across the industry to:

Embrace Upskilling & Reskilling: Invest in programs that equip the workforce with the skills required for the future, including digital literacy, data analysis, and Industry 4.0 expertise.

Invest in programs that equip the workforce with the skills required for the future, including digital literacy, data analysis, and Industry 4.0 expertise. Collaboration is Key: Government, industry leaders, and educational institutions must collaborate to develop a comprehensive and responsive skill development ecosystem.

Government, industry leaders, and educational institutions must collaborate to develop a comprehensive and responsive skill development ecosystem. Preparing for the Future: By proactively addressing these challenges, Malaysia’s automotive industry can ensure a skilled, adaptable workforce that drives continued growth and success in the evolving global landscape.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

Taxonomy

Malaysia Automotive Workforce Survey Segmentation

By Organization Size

1-10

10-50

50-100

100-200

>200

By Team Size

1-5

6-10

11-20

21-30

>30

By Employee Turnover

0-10%

11-20%

20-30%

30-40%

40-50%

By hiring methods

Online

Word of mouth

Career fairs

Others

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Workforce Analysis for Automotive Industry in Malaysia

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

DRC Lubricant Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by growing economic activities, leading to higher consumption of lubricants in various sectors, including mining & manufacturing, transportation, and general manufacturing

The market will grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2028 due to government initiative in the mining and agricultural sector of the country. Global Partnership and Collaboration: Expansion and entry of multiple companies reflecting the growth potential in the lubricant market of the country. The manufacturers of oils and lubricants Briton Lubricant Ltd based in Uganda planned to enter the Democratic Republic of Congo’s market.

KSA Car Wash Market Outlook to 2030 Driven by Increased Car Ownership and Growing Understanding of the Significance of Vehicle Maintenance

KSA Carwash Market is expected to reach 1379.7 SAR Mn in 2030 which is valued at 494.1 SAR Mn in 2022. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2030. The market is growing due to various factors like rising vehicle ownership, urbanization and lifestyle changes and helpful expansion of consumers offerings.

KSA Car Sharing, Taxi and Truck Leasing Market Driven by Increasing tourism, need for mobility, technology integration and government initiatives to develop the economy

The market is expected to grow substantially during 2022-2027 owing to factors such as Increasing tourism, the need for mobility, technology integration and government initiatives to develop the economy. Under the Saudi Vision 2030, the demand for leasing would further increase as other sectors like imported goods have to be transported by trucks which will increase the demand for them to be leased trucks in country.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/3782349/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-auto-industry-shifts-gears-73-of-workforce-gears-up-for-automation–skills-challenges-ken-research-302067306.html

SOURCE Ken Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

