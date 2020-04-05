Maluma Dances Through Europe in ‘Que Chimba’ Music Video – Watch!

Maluma has dropped his new single!

The 26-year-old Colombian heartthrob has released his new song “Que Chimba” and the music video to go with it.

The impromptu video was shot entirely on a mobile phone, and follows Maluma as he dances through the streets of Prague and Munich. The video was shot in early March in the midst of his European tour.

Unfortunately due to the ongoing health crisis, Maluma had to postpone the majority of his tour and is now back in his native Medellin as he self-quarantines.

From home, Maluma and his El Arte de los Sueños foundation are helping people effected by the pandemic by providing them with meals and groceries.

He has also donated Respirator-Mouthguards with N-95 valves, single-use hospital uniforms and more than 10 thousand units of gloves to entities such as the Hospital San Rafael in Venecia, the Ces Prado Centro Clinic, and the San Vicente Hospital Foundation in Rio Negro.

