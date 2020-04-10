‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Preview: Pumpkin & Jennifer Fight Over How To Raise Honey Boo Boo

Pumpkin and Jennifer do not see eye-to-eye about how to raise Honey Boo Boo while Mama June is MIA in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’

Raising Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has not been easy. She’s a full-blown teenager now that she’s 14 years old. When Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon asks Honey Boo Boo if she’s brushed her teeth in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 10 episode, Alana puts up an attitude. Alana is going to do what she wants on her own time. “You’re going to end up toothless like your daddy,” Pumpkin quips. Jennifer Lamb does not like that did at Sugar Bear. “Really, Pumpkin? You’re going to go there?” she snaps.

“He ain’t go no teeth,” Pumpkin says. “I’m just being honest.” Jennifer doesn’t think Pumpkin should be making jokes about other people. She brings up that Pumpkin needs to be working on Honey Boo Boo’s attitude. Pumpkin says they’re supposed to be co-parenting. “If I was co-parenting her, her attitude wouldn’t be that way,” Jennifer says.

Pumpkin claps back, “Well, she got it from you because you have an attitude 24/7.” These two continue to fight over Alana. “I’m not surprised that Alana has an attitude because Pumpkin has an attitude, too,” Jennifer says in her confessional. “But it has become worse since she’s been living with Pumpkin. If me and Mike had custody of Alana, her attitude would change a lot.”

Jennifer says that Pumpkin needs to know when she has to start acting like Honey Boo Boo’s mom instead of her sister. “Jennifer has the nerve and audacity to tell me to not act like Alana’s sister. I need to act like her mom,” Pumpkin says. “That’s when I really just want to tell her to shut the f**k up. Because, first of all, I may only be 19 but I’m also a mother and a wife and I promise you I can handle anything that’s thrown at me.” Before she walks away, Pumpkin throws a strawberry at Jennifer and Jennifer does the same in return. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.