‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: Doe Doe Worries June Might Be Prostituting Herself

Doe Doe and Big Mike followed Mama June’s last known footsteps through Alabama, in an effort to find her during the April 3 episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’.

In the season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis last Friday, March 27, June Shannon’s sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon and June’s friend Big Mike drove to Alabama in the hopes of tracking June down at a Montgomery casino. June has been missing since her March 2019 arrest, and since the casino was one of the last places June was seen, Doe Doe hoped she’d find her wandering around there again.

As we told you last week, the cameras weren’t allowed inside the casino, but Doe Doe and Big Mike went in anyway without the camera crew. And 45 minutes later, an ambulance pulled up, but this week we learned that it had nothing to do with them or Mama June. Mama June wasn’t even at the casino, so Doe Doe and Big Mike decided to retrace Mama June’s “steps in Alabama” in hopes of finally finding her.

Since the casino was a bust, Doe Doe became worried about what Mama June might be doing for money. As she pointed out, Mama June had a lot of money before she met Geno, but she’s almost run out of that. “The casino was our biggest lead … everybody else has spotted them, but nobody’s wantin’ to talk about it,” Doe Doe said. “She’s gonna be broke real soon. So now what are they gonna do? Guess he’s gonna have her, what, sellin’ drugs? Or other things?”

Later, a waitress at Coaches Corner — where they were eating — recognized them and offered to help them find Mama June. “I’ve heard that she’s down at the casino, it’s not maybe two miles from here … I have a couple friends that work there, I could shoot ’em a text if you want me to,” the waitress said. “Dang, that’s the first good thing that’s happened so far!” Doe Doe exclaimed.

However, Doe Doe met up with the employee and didn’t get a ton of information out of her. So Doe Doe and Big Mike decided to meet up with someone from the police station, where Mama June was taken after she was arrested. A kind police officer gave them a bit of info, but the episode ended before they left. So Doe Doe and Big Mike are still on a search for Mama June.

Someone who did come in contact with Mama June this week, however, was Lauryn. She and Honey Boo Boo are still in Los Angeles, but Mama June called Lauryn to see how she was doing. We couldn’t hear what Mama June was saying, but it was the first real “cameo” by June this season.

