‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: June Puts Her Family In Danger After Dealing With The ‘Wrong People’

Uh oh. Mama June owes ‘a lot of money’ to the ‘wrong people’, her friend, Big Mike, told June’s sister Doe Doe during the May 15 episode of ‘Family Crisis’.

Mama June Shannon‘s life has been a chaotic mess since she was arrested in March 2019, and now, it appears as though she’s starting to take her family down with her. On the May 15 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin learned that Mama dealt with the “wrong people” and now they might be in danger. Earlier in the episode Pumpkin saw a suspicious vehicle outside her condo, but she didn’t think too much of it. However, once she got a text from Mama a few days later, telling her and her sister to be careful because people may be coming “after them”, everyone started panicking.

Pumpkin got so nervous that she told her husband and Honey Boo Boo to pack their bags so they could immediately go to a hotel. She didn’t feel they’d be safe at home and producers agreed. They also offered to call the police, but Pumpkin said that wouldn’t be necessary. She just thought it was the best decision to leave their house — at least for the time being.

No one except June’s sister Doe Doe knew very much about what Mama June was telling them. But earlier in the episode, Doe Doe met up with Big Mike and found out some alarming information. During a lunch date, he told her, “I just heard through the grapevine that [June] owes the wrong people a lot of f***ing money. Back in the day, I ran with the wrong crowd and the wrong people. The same people that, matter of fact, June and them mess with. I know some of these guys they’re f***ing with and they’re gonna get them. I’m telling you, you best pay up.”

Could those be the people that are going after Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo? Only time will tell, but what we do know is that the Shannon family is freaking out.

In other news from this week’s episode, June never showed up to her court date, so it got rescheduled. But if she missed that one, too, there will be a warrant out for her arrest. Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo entered Pumpkin’s daughter into a pageant and she won some big prizes. Jennifer also entered her granddaughter into the competition, but she didn’t fare as well.

