‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: June’s Family Freaks Over Her ‘Awful’ Appearance & Missing Tooth

After learning Mama June was trying to sell all of their belongings, the Shannon family reacted to her ‘awful’ appearance during the May 8 episode of ‘Family Crisis’.

This week’s new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis was another wild one, as the Shannon family finally got an update on what Mama June has been up to. For starters, she’s selling their stuff without their permission. But they already learned that last week. What they discovered this week was how much June’s appearance has changed since they last saw her. In a video posted online, Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo saw their mom goofing around with boyfriend Geno Doak, while talking about selling their bed. June’s missing tooth was also hard to miss, and Pumpkin said she was “looking rough”. It was also “terrifying” for her to see that her own mom couldn’t even form a full sentence while speaking. It was so disturbing that Honey Boo Boo got up and left the room immediately after watching it.

Later in the episode, Sugar Bear‘s wife Jennifer also saw the video and she said Mama June looked “awful”. Doe Doe also agreed, and she wondered if this might just be Mama June’s “rock bottom”. Because if it wasn’t, she couldn’t imagine what it might end up being. After all, selling all of one’s possessions seems like a pretty low place to be.

Fortunately, Doe Doe learned that Mama June had a court appearance coming up, so she decided to head over to the court so she could see June and try to talk some sense into her. Doe Doe found out that if Mama June missed the court appearance, she’d have a warrant for her arrest, so she couldn’t imagine why Mama June would skip out on it. But even so, no one was interested in going with Doe Doe to the court house. So she went alone with the producers, and when the clock struck nine, Mama June still hadn’t shown up. Or did she? In the few final seconds of this week’s episode, it appeared as though she pulled up just in the nick of time.

In other news from this week, Honey Boo Boo had a sleepover to get her mind off of the drama, and Sugar Bear went to get a procedure to help him have better erections. Yes, really.

