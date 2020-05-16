Mama June skips a court date and her daughters go into hiding on Mama June: From Not to Hot

She was glimpsed acting bizarrely in hidden camera footage last week as she tried to sell off her children’s belongings for some quick cash.

And Mama June Shannon had more personal problems Friday when she failed to appear at court on the newest episode of Mama June: From Hot To Not.

Meanwhile, her daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson did her best to keep her mind off her mother’s deteriorating living situation by enrolling her niece Ella in a pageant.

From bad to worse: Mama June Shannon didn’t bother to show up for her court date at the start of Friday’s Mama June: From Not To Hot, and her children had to evacuate their home for fear of shady debt collectors

The episode opened with June’s sister Jo ‘Doe Doe’ Shannon anxiously waiting outside the courthouse as June’s court appointment came and went.

A warrant could have been issued for her arrest, but instead the judge rescheduled the hearing for later.

Doe Doe speculated with one of the show’s producer that anyone else would have had an arrest warrant issued and June only got off the hook because of her fame.

Afterward she called up June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird to update her.

‘All she had to literally do was show up today,’ she complained.

Back at Pumpkin and her husband Josh’s apartment, Alana was busy watching their daughter Ella and letting her make a mess with makeup, which got her thinking about her history with pageants.

‘I’m really excited to be a positive role model for Ella, and maybe one day I can put her in pageants,’ she said.

Though Alana knew Pumpkin and Josh weren’t looking to introduce their own daughter to that life, she grabbed the emergency credit card her older sister gave her and paid to enter Ella in a local contest that was only a week away.

Fond memories: Back at Pumpkin and her husband Josh’s apartment, Alana was busy watching their daughter Ella and letting her make a mess with makeup, which got her thinking about her history with pageants

Doesn’t care: Alana knew Pumpkin and Josh weren’t looking to introduce their own daughter to that life, but she grabbed the emergency credit card her older sister gave her and paid to enter Ella in a contest

Pumpkin and Josh arrived soon after, though he was preoccupied by a silver SUV blocking the nearby carwash entrance, which suspiciously drove away just as they arrived.

The couple was initially annoyed when they see Ella and Alana covered in makeup, but they agreed to let their daughter participate in hopes that she would have fun and it would keep Alana’s mind off June’s downward trajectory.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Doe Doe met up with family friend Big Mike in a diner to discuss June’s plight.

‘She’s probably better off in f***ing jail,’ he said after learning that people are trying to collect on June’s debts.

‘I’m not telling you this to scare you,’ he told Doe Doe. ‘June’s in real trouble. This is some serious s***. It ain’t no make believe, it’s for real,’ he cautioned.

Big Mike also revealed he had concerns when June started dating Geno since he knew him before they became an item.

While they chatted, Alana spent some time with her father Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson and his wife Jennifer Lamb.

They had what seemed like a fun afternoon at an arcade, until Alana let slip that Ella was going to compete in a pageant, which sent Jennifer into a fit of jealousy.

Afterward, Pumpkin and Alana got to work training Ella how to perform on stage, while Jennifer enrolled her granddaughter Harper into the same pageant to compete against Ella.

Prior to the big day, Alana made the mistake of revealing that Ella would be wearing a navy dress, so Jennifer picked the same color to rain on her parade, even though Harper preferred a pink dress.

Competitors: Afterward, Pumpkin and Alana got to work training Ella how to perform on stage, while Jennifer enrolled her granddaughter Harper into the same pageant

As the families met up on the day of the pageant to check in, the woman organizing the event casually mentioned to Pumpkin and Josh that she had gone over to June’s house to check out the items she was selling.

She assumed June and Geno were getting ready to move because of all the boxes in the home and the lack of furniture.

When Jennifer heard about the connection to Mama June, all she wanted to know was if her rival had regained any of her weight.

Figures: When Jennifer heard about the connection to Mama June, all she wanted to know was if her rival had regained any of her weight

While the women were getting Ella and Harper ready, Josh was still at home, where he noticed the same gray SUV parked outside the apartment again, which seemed suspicious to him.

Back at the pageant, Pumpkin berated Alana for telling Jennifer about their plans for the competition.

‘You can’t tell Jennifer anything. Her raggedy a** will use anything against you!’ she warned her younger sister.

Once the competition started, things were looking up for Ella after she put on a charming and smiley performance that seemed to delight the crowd.

Harper looked prepared when it was her turn to take the stage, but she fell down almost immediately and started crying and had to be carried off the stage by her mother.

‘Surprise, surprise, Jennifer’s granddaughter is on stage pitching a fit. Wonder where she learned that one,’ Pumpkin said in the confessional later.

Despite Harper’s screw-ups she managed to tie Ella in the initial results with one trophy awarded to each.

But when it came to the People’s Choice award, which was chosen from all the different age ranges, Ella miraculously won, which put a smirk on Pumpkin’s face.

Quick exit: But June texted Pumpking warning them of debt collectors looking for them, so the whole family moved into a hotel with the camera crew’s assistance

But her and Alana’s triumph was short-lived as Pumpkin got a text message from June as they were packing up warning her that people might be after them to collect on her debts.

The whole family rushed home while Josh wondered if the silver SUV lurking outside might have been from these mysterious debt collectors.

The whole family quickly packed up some essentials (except for Alana, who packed a bunch of unnecessary toys for Ella), and they headed for a hotel with the assistance of the camera crew.