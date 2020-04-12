Mama June’s Daughter Anna Reveals She Was Scared To Go Back To Walmart Job After $47K Surgery

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell admitted it was ‘weird’ going back to work at her Walmart job after having a breast augmentation and revealed she still had ‘tape on and stitches’ when returning.

Anna Cardwell, 25, was afraid to go back to her job at Walmart after her breast augmentation, which cost around $47,000, because of a risk of scarring. The daughter of Mama June Shannon, EXCLUSIVELY revealed her fears around her post-op work in an interview with HollywoodLife and admitted that the hard labor involved in her position was not the greatest for her stitches. “I’m a stocker at Walmart. I basically lift up heavy stuff and put it on shelf, and reaching from the top shelf,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I went to work probably a week after being at home. I slept most of the time I was home, because I was off for a little while. Then, I went back to work. It was weird going back to work. I was scared to go to work, with the scarring, because I still had my tape on and I still had stitches. I was scared about that. Also, I was scared that something’s going to pop out, but nothing did. I finally took my tape off, probably about a couple of weeks after being home.”

She went on to explain that she was able to get through her job without an issue because the management let her work on less strenuous activity while she healed. “My work knew about it. I told them exactly what was going on,” she said. “They put me on small stuff, like cleaning the shelves off, binning everything, but now, after almost a month of having the surgery, now, I’ll go out wearing no bra. That’s the best part about having this thing. You can’t tell that I have a bra on. I can go to work with no bra on, no problem, go around town with no bra on, no problem.”

“With the healing process now, with going to work, everything is fine,” she continued. “My incisions are completely gone. My scarring is slowly starting to go away. There is a little bit of redness around the scarring, but that’s normal. They said it will probably be almost completely gone around summertime, which is great. Which means, I’m not going to show them off like that. Nobody’s going to see them but my boyfriend. He loves them.”

Like Anna, Anna’s sister Jessica Shannon, 23, also had cosmetic surgery and last month, they revealed they flew from their home in Georgia to Beverly Hills, CA to have it all done. They also had their teeth fixed and are loving their new looks.