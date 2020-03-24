Mama June’s Daughters Pumpkin & Honey Boo Boo Sadly Reveal She Doesn’t Answer Their Phone Calls

In a sneak peek for ‘Mama June: Family Crisis,’ Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo are distressed. They can’t seem to get in contact with Mama June after their mom’s arrest.

Mama June: From Not to Hot has been renamed Mama June: Family Crisis, and for good reason. In a sneak peek for the March 27 season premiere, Mama June, 40, has seemingly gone MIA on her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14. “She doesn’t even answer our phone calls,” Pumpkin says in the trailer, who’s concerned for her mom after Mama June was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in March of 2019.

Pumpkin can’t even reach Mama June’s boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, saying his “phone goes to voicemail.” Like his girlfriend, Geno was also arrested for the same drug possession charges, in addition to a domestic violence/harassment charge in March of 2019. Honey Boo Boo chimes in, saying, “Or they’ll say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping.”

Given Mama June’s legal situation and puzzling whereabouts, Pumpkin admits, “It’s gotten so low to this point, like, what more is there to do? What more can we physically do for her? I mean, we tried to send her to rehab. The network even gave her the opportunity that anybody in their right f—ing mind would take. She checked out within less than 24 hours.”

Mama June and Geno’s arrests still weigh heavily on the family. Pumpkin’s husband Joshua Efird was also in the room, who adds, “The bad thing about it is everything and anything that was in the car, or whatever they got arrested for, June took credit for allll of it.” Immediately after the arrest, it was believed that the “substance” that Mama June was arrested for was “crack cocaine,” according to what a representative from the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama told HollywoodLife. An investigation still had to be conducted, but police also allegedly found a “needle” and “pipe” in a vehicle that Mama June claimed to be hers, according to TMZ.

However, Doe Doe believes she knows where her sister, Mama June, is — you can watch the rest of the sneak peek above to learn what she says! Most recently, Mama June was seen partying with her boyfriend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino & Hotel in Hollywood, FL, on Feb. 28, nearly a year after their arrests. Pumpkin has been Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian since their mother’s arrest.