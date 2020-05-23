Man, 42, is charged with murder after a 43-year-old man is found dead in Bunbury, Western Australia

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder over a death in Western Australia’s south west region.

Police were called to the Bunbury suburb of Eaton on Thursday night and found a 43-year-old man ‘s body lying in the street.

‘A short distance away, a male person was taken into custody and that person is currently with us in this complex assisting with our inquiries,’ a WA Police spokesman told 9 News.

‘It was a very confronting scene.’

The accused will face Bunbury Magistrates Court on Saturday.