Jimmys Post

Man, 42, is charged with murder after a 43-year-old man is found dead in Bunbury, Western Australia

Man, 42, is charged with murder after a 43-year-old man is found dead in Bunbury, Western Australia

Man, 42, is charged with murder after a 43-year-old man’s body is found lying in the middle of a street

By Australian Associated Press and Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Published: | Updated:

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder over a death in Western Australia’s south west region.

Police were called to the Bunbury suburb of Eaton on Thursday night and found a 43-year-old man ‘s body lying in the street.

‘A short distance away, a male person was taken into custody and that person is currently with us in this complex assisting with our inquiries,’ a WA Police spokesman told 9 News.

‘It was a very confronting scene.’

The accused will face Bunbury Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Police were called to the Bunbury suburb of Eaton on Thursday night and found a 43-year-old man ‘s body lying in the street

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *