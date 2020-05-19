Man accused of decapitating Swedish ex ‘thought she was Satan’

The man accused of decapitating his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend in Sweden regarded her as ‘Satan’ and an enemy of his idol Donald Trump, it is claimed.

Tishko Ahmed Shabaz began acting strangely and controlling his girlfriend Wilma Andersson before she disappeared last November, witnesses have told police.

Investigators were told how he ‘thought she was Satan and worked with the Democrats against Trump’, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Wilma’s severed head was found two weeks after she vanished and 23-year-old Shabaz has now been charged with her murder, which he denies.

Witnesses alleged to investigators that Shabaz took control of Wilma’s life by checking her phone and deciding what clothes she would wear.

It is claimed that he had a GPS tracking app installed in her phone so that he could track her every movement.

Shabaz is said to have venerated Trump and even tried to travel to the US to help his re-election campaign.

However, he was stopped at Stockholm’s main airport because he did not have the required entry documents, according to Swedish media.

Shabaz was charged with the murder last week, and Swedish media says he was subsequently found unconscious in his cell and taken to hospital.

He has since been moved to another facility where he is kept under supervision, it is reported.

Wilma vanished on November 14 last year and police found a ‘body part’ two weeks later – which was later revealed to be her head.

Hundreds of volunteers had joined the search for Wilma after she was reported missing in Uddevalla on November 17, three days after she was last seen.

The ‘body part’ was found on November 28 in a grim discovery which was announced the following day, bringing the search to an end.

Shabaz is accused of decapitating Wilma when she went to collect her belongings before wrapping her head in foil and hiding it at his home.

Police found the severed head wrapped in aluminium foil inside a bag in his apartment, prosecutors claim.

They also found blood on the floor of his apartment and ‘traces of Wilma’ on a large kitchen knife, it is alleged.

The indictment claims that Wilma was killed on November 14, the day she went missing.

‘The suspect has retained a body part for an unknown reason and got rid of the rest of the body,’ the police chief said.

It is also claimed that neighbours heard screaming from the apartment and that Shabaz lied to Wilma’s parents by claiming she had left the flat alive.

The rest of Wilma’s body has never been found, and relatives have urged people not to abandon their search.

According to human rights monitor HRS, the suspect was born in Iraq and took up Swedish citizenship in 2014.

Shabaz denies the allegations. His trial is due to start on May 26.