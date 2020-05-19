Man cave the standout feature of a South Australian riverland home – realestate.com.au

Walk past one house in South Australia’s riverland and you would never guess a decked out man cave is hidden in its backyard.

The Waikerie property at 4 Nicol Cres looks like a standard house from the street but its impressive shed, which has been revealed since hitting the market, gives it a unique character.

The former single-car garage has been converted into the ultimate hangout spot, with corrugated walls, chequered flooring and a wooden bar.

Owner Craig Radloff, who bought the three-bedroom house in 2008, said the man cave was created during an extensive renovation.

He modernised the house, installing a new kitchen and bathroom, replacing the carpet and repainting the walls.

But the shed was where he let his creative flair run wild.

“The original idea was just to add an extra entertainment room (so) I was either going to extend the house or look at what I had,” Mr Radloff said.

Deciding to use the shed, he chipped away at transforming it into the ultimate man cave complete with a wooden bar.

“That was a lucky find,” Mr Radloff said.

“I got it off one of the truck drivers at work, he was moving but he just bought this bar.

“It just fit in that spot perfectly.”

With a fridge, oven and TV connection, the man cave was where Mr Radloff spent most of his time.

“It made it a lot easier to hang with friends out there,” he said.

Mr Radloff was only selling the property, which is listed with a $189,500 price tag, because he had to move for work.

Selling agent Wayne Kleemann, of Elders Riverland, said the man cave was a highlight of the home.

“The man cave is certainly an element that grabs people’s attention,” he said.

Mr Kleemann said several prospective buyers had inspected the home since it hit the market.

“It’s comfortable living as it stands but offers plenty of scope for someone to do more,” he said.