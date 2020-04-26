Man charged after allegedly escaping custody in South

news, local-news,

A 21-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a prison officer and escaped custody in Hobart. Tasmania Police says it received a report that a male prisoner escaped from custody at the Royal Hobart Hospital about 5.15pm this evening. IN OTHER NEWS: “Multiple units responded and arrested the man nearby minutes later,” police said in a statement. “A prison officer received non-life threatening injuries during the incident.” The prisoner is expected to appear in court in Hobart tomorrow. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/8dee7d41-a4c9-41f3-b99f-1f854d3c48ce.jpg/r2_0_921_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg