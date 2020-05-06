Man faces sex charges with young persons

news, local-news,

A 36-year-old Mowbray man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on historical sex charges. The man, who cannot be identified under Section 194k of the Evidence Act 2001 because it may lead to the identification of any witness or victim, did not plead to a total of six counts. Tasmania Police allege the man committed three counts of indecent act with a child or young person over several months between July 2013 and March 2014. IN OTHER NEWS: Particulars contained on the court file allege that two of the counts allegedly occurred with two separate females and one count with a male. Police also allege the man committed three counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a young child or young person with three different females. The court particulars allege also the man had unlawful sexual intercourse with a young girl in Northern Tasmania between July 2013 and February 28, 2020. A second count alleges unlawful sexual intercourse with a young girl between June 2013 and February 28, 2020. A third count alleges unlawful sexual intercourse between June 2013 and February 28, 2020. Defence counsel Fran McCracken sought an adjournment until Friday for a bail application. Magistrate Simon Brown remanded the man in custody to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday at 9.45am.

