Man in his 60s dies of coronavirus taking the national death toll to 102 

A man in his 60s has become the 19th person to die of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national death toll to 102.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen confirmed on Saturday that another man had lost his life to the disease.

‘Our condolences are with the family and friends of this person,’ she said.

Dr van Diemen said the man’s family had requested privacy and he did not disclose how the man contracted the virus.

Victoria recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, taking the total number in the state to 1,602, despite having the toughest lockdown laws in the country.

Nine patients are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care.

None of the new cases are linked to outbreaks at Cedar Meats or Fawkner McDonald’s, but investigations are still underway.

While Victoria recorded 12 new cases in the past 24 hours, NSW recorded three new cases and the rest of the states and territories recorded none.

Given the community transmissions in Victoria, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said anyone with even mild symptoms should get tested for coronavirus.

‘The more tests we do, the more data we have about the prevalence of coronavirus in the community,’ he said.

The state is slowly starting ease lockdown, with schools to re-open for Prep to Year 2 and Year 11 and 12 students from Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,095 New South Wales: 3,086 Victoria: 1,602 Queensland: 1,060 Western Australia: 557 South Australia: 439 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 107 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,095 RECOVERED: 6,479 DEATHS: 102

Final year students have been reassured that final exams will conclude this year and plans for 2021 can proceed as planned.

The Victorian government on Friday confirmed that Victorian Certificate of Education exams would conclude by early December, only two weeks later than the pre-pandemic date.

While other states have eased lockdown restrictions, Victoria still has some of the toughest constraints in the country.

Victorians are limited to takeaway meals and still not allowed to dine at restaurants, cafés and pubs while groups of 10 are permitted to do so in NSW.

From June 1, cafés, restaurants, and dining areas in pubs and clubs in Victoria will be allowed to host 20 patrons indoors.

This number will increase to 50 people on June 22 and to 100 people by mid-July.