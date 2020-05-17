Man is arrested in Sydney over the alleged murder of two people at a Brisbane bed and breakfast

A son has been arrested in Sydney over the alleged murder of his parents at their family-owned bed and breakfast business in Brisbane’s northern outskirts.

The bodies of Loris and Frank Puglia, both 59, were discovered inside their home in Joyner, north of Brisbane at about 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Hours later their 31-year-old son was pulled over in a stolen car and arrested in Sydney’s far north – about 900kms away from the grisly crime scene.

He was driving a Toyota Rav4 when was stopped by police travelling south on the M1 at Berowra, about 6.30pm on Sunday.

It’s understood the adult son had been living with Frank and Loris at the time of the alleged murder.

Their home is also a popular bed and breakfast named Serendipity Gardens, according to 7 News.

He was arrested and taken to Hornsby Police Station.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the man with an interstate warrant for two counts of murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The car was seized and will undergo forensic examination.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court via AVL on Monday.

Queensland Police detectives are expected to travel to NSW where they will apply for the man’s extradition.

