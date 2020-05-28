Man is jailed for fatally stabbing a rival in a brutal hostel attack

A Perth man who murdered a love rival by ambushing him in a hallway and repeatedly stabbing him in the chest in a ‘frenzied and brutal’ attack has been sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum of 19-and-a-half years.

Daniel James Carrington, 44, claimed during his Western Australian Supreme Court trial that he acted in self-defence against father-of-four Benjamin Egan in Northbridge in April 2017, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

CCTV footage showed part of the attack, followed by Carrington leaving the Foundation Housing building, then running away.

He eventually turned himself in to police.

Father-of-four Benjamin Egan, 38, was fatally stabbed in a Perth boarding house in 2017

Daniel James Carrington, 43, has been sentenced to 19 years and six months for the attack

Justice Michael Corboy said the murder was opportunistic but Carrington had intended to kill the 38-year-old unarmed victim.

‘He was taken by surprise … Mr Egan was in a vulnerable position … and increasingly so as the attack progressed,’ Justice Corboy said on Thursday.

‘The attack was impulsive and seemingly fuelled by uncontrolled emotions of anger, retribution and revenge for the earlier confrontations with Mr Egan.’

Carrington and Mr Egan had previously been neighbours but their friendship soured after Carrington had a brief sexual relationship with Mr Egan’s partner when they separated for a while.

Mr Egan also allegedly broke into Carrington’s storage unit and owed him money.

Justice Corboy noted Mr Egan called his parents after he was stabbed, but by the time they arrived at Royal Perth Hospital he had died.

‘His sudden and tragic death has left them with a profound sense of loss,’ Justice Corboy said.

‘Whatever difficulties Mr Egan may have experienced in his life, he was their loved son and the father of their grandchildren.’

The judge also noted Mr Egan’s sister was angry that her brother was ‘left for dead’ in a hallway.

The legal process was drawn-out after Carrington repeatedly sacked lawyers representing him and in the end he represented himself at his sentencing hearing.

A previous sentencing hearing had to be adjourned after Carrington began ranting in court and was uncooperative.

Carrington claimed he did not receive a fair trial but Justice Corboy said that would be a matter for the Court of Appeal to consider if he made an application.

Outside court, Mr Egan’s brother-in-law Simon Clark said no one had the right to take someone away from their children.

‘Ben lived for his girls. He would have done anything for them and now they get to grow up without that,’ he said.