Man makes full-body coronavirus outfit made out of plastic but forgets to put on gloves

Innovation is said to prevail during times of crisis but this man’s homemade suit designed to fend off coronavirus is unlikely to ever make it off the cutting room floor.

Spotted trialing the amusing outfit inside a Target store in the US, the unnamed designer is seen dressed head-to-toe in a see-through plastic suit, complete with an elaborate square headpiece.

In a seeming attempt to add some much needed finesse to the design, the man also piped the outside of the top of the suit with large – and hastily-placed – strips of black tape.

But despite his best efforts, and looking somewhat like a disheveled astronaut, the man managed to overlook a glaring design flaw with his coronavirus concept suit.o

Though his eyes, nose, mouth, and body are tightly sealed off from the elements, still his hands are completely exposed – and the man chose not to wear gloves either.

Still, the elementary mistake did little to dampen the man’s enthusiasm for his innovation, as he was filmed proudly showing off his work to a fellow shopper, while he waited to purchase three rolls of colored tape.

In a hilarious video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the man is heard telling a slightly shocked woman how he fashioned together the suit, pointing out ‘I did it with plastic’.

The stunned female shopper playfully teases the man, telling him: ‘Yo, my boyfriend is going to want one [and] my mom.’

While the man’s effort can’t be knocked, it’s unlikely his design will be approved by the CDC anytime soon.

To date, there are 1,519,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 90,080 confirmed deaths.

