Man pleads guilty to throwing brick at partner

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Newnham man threw a brick at his then partner during an argument causing an eight-centimetre laceration, the Launceston Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday. Matthew Leigh Coates pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, numerous driving charges, two counts of evading police in aggravated circumstances and three counts of stealing. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Police prosecutor Kelly Brown told Magistrate Ken Stanton that Coates had thrown the brick at the woman he had been in a relationship with for 18 months. He told police that she had shortly before thrown the brick at him. On a separate occasion, he pushed a gate into the legs of the mother of his former partner during a confrontation. She said Coates had been riding a motorcycle on East Tamar Highway in October last year when police activated emergency lights. IN OTHER NEWS: “The motorcycle cut across two lanes and turned left at Forster Street before turning into Invermay Road and then into Conway Street in Mowbray,” Ms Brown said. “The defendant did not have a driver’s licence and he tested positive in an oral fluid test,” she said. A blood test detected the presence of methylamphetamine, amphetamine and THC (cannabis). Coates, who admitted 31 pages of prior convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of evading police in aggravated circumstances. She said that in January this year Coates had narrowly avoided a police officer after accelerating away from McDonald’s drive through in South Launceston after being stopped for a registration check. “The incident was caught on body worn camera and by video surveillance at the drive through,” she said. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing after filling a car with petrol and driving off without payment. Mr Stanton activated a two-month suspended sentence from last year but postponed sentencing on his latest matters pending an assessment for a drug treatment order. In making his application for the drug treatment order Coates said he had “got back on the drugs” after breaking up with his partner. Mr Stanton remanded him in custody for sentence on May 27. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/769bf3fd-5d16-4bf1-bb28-aa1a4d994202.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg