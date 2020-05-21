Man props coffin on street in Holland Park West, Brisbane to urge drivers to slow down

A ‘fed-up’ resident has propped up a coffin on the side of his suburban street in a desperate attempt to urge drivers to slow down.

Allen Parker, who lives on Algona Street in Holland Park West, Brisbane has had the coffin sitting in a trailer on the side of the road since Easter.

The unusual stunt was prompted after an oncoming car flew into an open door of Mr Parker’s tow truck that was sitting outside his home.

‘I’ve just had enough of people driving like idiots in my street,’ he told Seven News.

Allen Parker has propped a coffin on the back of a trailer on his street in Holland Park West to urge drivers to slow down

The residential street is near the Griffith University campus and regularly sees students racing through so they can avoid traffic lights.

Mr Parker said he’s been pushing for the council to introduce some measures to prevent accidents like lowering the speed limit or placing speed bumps.

‘Are they waiting to get blood on their hands before they do something?’ he said.

The street which Mr Parker refers to as a ‘death trap’ is extremely narrow and involves sharp bends.

He said he doesn’t even let his children play in his front yard in the fear a car may come flying off the road.

‘Some people (in the area) are for it, some are against it but something has got to be done. This has been going on for ten years now,’ Mr Parker said.

The coffin has been sitting on the street since Easter with some residents saying they aren’t on board

Along with the coffin, the Parker family have also installed cameras throughout the street.

But not everyone is on board.

‘I don’t want to look at a coffin every night I come home,’ Algona St resident, Brad Lyons told the Courier Mail.

‘My first impression was it was in bad taste with the COVID-19 stuff going on.’

‘I’m not a fan of the coffin. Would you want a coffin in your street?’ another resident told Nine News.

Holland Park Councillor, Deputy Mayor Krista Adams said she had received a complaint about the coffin.

‘I do not condone people taking matters into their own hands and believe the coffin display is not appropriate,’ she said.

Cr Adams said she proposed speed safety signs and no-right turn signs during peak hours but residents didn’t deem them necessary so no further action was taken.