Man United star Fred vows to chip in with goals thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Fred believes Bruno Fernandes will help him score more goals.

Fred has managed netted three times in his two seasons at Old Trafford and but is confident he will become more clinical with the help of his new team-mate.

Fernandes arrived at the club in January and has already had a huge impact with three goals and four assists in nine games.

Fred explained how he wants to increase his scoring rate and outlined how Fernandes’ style of play will help.

‘I hope so as it’s always important to score goals,’ he told MUTV.

‘I’ve been working on it and, with Bruno’s arrival, we’ve got someone who gives us more freedom, given his quality with the ball at his feet.

‘So I hope to attack and score more goals and work hard on my finishing to score more goals in a season.

‘I’m certain that, with Bruno’s arrival, more goals will come.’

The Brazilian has managed to improve his performances this season after struggling to adapt to the Premier League in his first campaign.

He has alternated between playing as an attacking and defensive midfielder but admitted he prefers to play in a more advanced role.

‘My favourite role is where I’ve been playing. As a second central midfielder, defending solidly but also getting forward and looking to score goals.

‘I think it’s important that a central midfielder has good approach play and finishing skills. The way I’ve been playing is the way I like to play and I feel really good in this position.’