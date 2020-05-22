Man who died in fire had been rescued from burning home two years before

news, local-news, andrew mckee, coroner, shane patrick riley, latrobe house fire, tasmania fire service, suicidal ideation

CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY DISCUSSES SUICIDE AND MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES A 53-year-old man who died in a fire at Latrobe last year had previously been rescued from a fire in the same unit, a coroner has reported. The report of coroner Andrew McKee noted two instances when the Tasmania Fire Service had extinguished blazes at Shane Patrick Riley’s Latrobe unit prior to his death. “In 2017, Mr Riley fell asleep with a cigarette in his hand, which ignited the carpet. He was pulled from the burning premises by a neighbour,” Mr McKee said. “On 4 June 2019, Mr Riley set fire to a suitcase containing clothing that had belonged to his ex-partner, in the rear car park of his unit. “Tasmania Fire Service attended on both occasions to extinguish the fires.” On June 11, 2019, Mr McKee said firefighters found his burned body two metres from his front door in the “extensively damaged” unit. About 9pm on that night, Mr Riley telephoned his sister and left a message about buying a new television. A short time later, the fire broke out, Mr McKee said. “A fire started in the kitchen area,” the coroner said. “Combustible material near his mobility scooter battery that was re-charging caught fire. Mr Riley became aware of the fire and moved towards an exit. “He collapsed to the floor.” Mr McKee said he accepted the report of state forensic pathologist Dr Donald Ritchey that the cause of death was incineration, and fire investigation officer Anthony Goss’s determination that the cause of the fire was accidental. Mr McKee said Mr Riley was heavily dependent on alcohol, and had a blood alcohol reading of 0.146 at the time of his death. He also had a range of physical health ailments and his mobility was severely limited and required the use of a mobility scooter. Mr Riley had also been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and had made several attempts to self harm in years prior, the coroner noted. However, despite previous suicidal ideation Mr Riley “had no plans to act on those thoughts”, Mr McKee said. He also noted his family stated his health was stable at the time of his death. “I am satisfied that Mr Riley did not take any steps to bring about the end of his own life,” Mr McKee said. If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 24 636. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/bae5f56a-9a1a-48f5-9837-3913dd1dad86.JPG/r0_273_6192_3771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg