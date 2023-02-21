Managed print services market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027, North America will account for 35% of the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2017, the managed print services market was valued at USD 22,911.99 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9,474.11 million. The global managed print services market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to Technavio.

Managed print services market Insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including ARC Document Solutions Inc. | Canon Inc. | EuroForm AS | Exela Technologies Inc. | Flex Technology Group | HP Development Co. LP | Konica Minolta Inc. | Kyocera Corp. | Lexmark International Inc. | Novatech | Ricoh Co. Ltd. | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. | Seiko Epson Corp. | Sharp Corp. | Toshiba Corp. | Vereco Inc. | WBM Technologies Inc. | Xerox Holdings Corp. | YS Soft Corp AS | Brother Industries Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including ARC Document Solutions Inc. | Canon Inc. | EuroForm AS | Exela Technologies Inc. | Flex Technology Group | HP Development Co. LP | Konica Minolta Inc. | Kyocera Corp. | Lexmark International Inc. | Novatech | Ricoh Co. Ltd. | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. | Seiko Epson Corp. | Sharp Corp. | Toshiba Corp. | Vereco Inc. | WBM Technologies Inc. | Xerox Holdings Corp. | YS Soft Corp AS | Brother Industries Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, and Hybrid) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The managed print services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Managed print services market – Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Managed print services market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

ARC Document Solutions Inc.: The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus.

The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus. Canon Inc.: The company offers managed print services namely Brother Managed Print Services.

The company offers managed print services namely Brother Managed Print Services. EuroForm AS: The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS.

The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS. Flex Technology Group: The company offers managed print services such as Onsite and offsite print management.

The company offers managed print services such as Onsite and offsite print management. HP Development Co. LP: The company offers managed print services namely Total Managed Print Services.

Managed print services market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs

Increased adoption of MPS by SMEs

Increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector

KEY Challenges –

Increasing use of digital media

Lack of ownership

Increase in initial investment and security challenges associated with MPS

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this managed print services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed print services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the managed print services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cloud-managed services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 52.62 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprise and small and medium enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The managed IT infrastructure services market share is expected to increase to USD 64.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (small and medium enterprises and large enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Managed Print Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,991.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global managed print services market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global managed print services market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Organization Size Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Organization Size Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hybrid – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hybrid – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hybrid – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hybrid – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hybrid – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Platform – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Platform – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Large enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprises – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprises – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 SMEs – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on SMEs – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on SMEs – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on SMEs – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on SMEs – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 112: ARC Document Solutions Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 113: ARC Document Solutions Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 114: ARC Document Solutions Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 115: ARC Document Solutions Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Brother Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Brother Industries Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 117: Brother Industries Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 118: Brother Industries Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 119: Brother Industries Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Brother Industries Ltd. – Segment focus

12.5 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 121: Canon Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 122: Canon Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 123: Canon Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 124: Canon Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. – Segment focus

12.6 Exela Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 126: Exela Technologies Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 127: Exela Technologies Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 128: Exela Technologies Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Exela Technologies Inc. – Segment focus

12.7 Flex Technology Group

Exhibit 130: Flex Technology Group – Overview



Exhibit 131: Flex Technology Group – Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Flex Technology Group – Key offerings

12.8 HP Development Co. LP

Exhibit 133: HP Development Co. LP – Overview



Exhibit 134: HP Development Co. LP – Business segments



Exhibit 135: HP Development Co. LP – Key news



Exhibit 136: HP Development Co. LP – Key offerings



Exhibit 137: HP Development Co. LP – Segment focus

12.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 138: Konica Minolta Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 139: Konica Minolta Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 140: Konica Minolta Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 141: Konica Minolta Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Konica Minolta Inc. – Segment focus

12.10 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 143: Kyocera Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 144: Kyocera Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 145: Kyocera Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Kyocera Corp. – Segment focus

12.11 Lexmark International Inc.

Exhibit 147: Lexmark International Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 148: Lexmark International Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Lexmark International Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 Novatech

Exhibit 150: Novatech – Overview



Exhibit 151: Novatech – Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Novatech – Key offerings

12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Ricoh Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Ricoh Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 155: Ricoh Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 156: Ricoh Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Ricoh Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 158: Seiko Epson Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 159: Seiko Epson Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 160: Seiko Epson Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 161: Seiko Epson Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Seiko Epson Corp. – Segment focus

12.15 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 168: Toshiba Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Toshiba Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 170: Toshiba Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Toshiba Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 172: Xerox Holdings Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 173: Xerox Holdings Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Xerox Holdings Corp. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-print-services-market-is-estimated-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-4-7-from-2022-to-2027–north-america-will-account-for-35-of-the-market-growth—technavio-301750701.html

SOURCE Technavio