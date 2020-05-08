Manchester City will NOT punish Kyle Walker for breaking lockdown rules

He was in trouble for breaking the rules last month by hosting a sex party

Manchester City will not take action against Kyle Walker for flouting social distancing guidelines after the defender privately revealed the reasons behind the journey.

Walker was spotted travelling from Cheshire to Yorkshire, where his sister was celebrating her birthday, before then briefly moving on to his parents’ house nearby.

The 29-year-old is not facing punishment by his club, who are aware of the significant compassionate mitigation for making the trip.

Man City and England defender Kyle Walker has opened up on his mental health anguish

Walker will, however, be disciplined for a party with two sex workers and a friend held at his property last month. City are waiting until a hearing can be conducted in person to conclude that.

The England defender claimed in a statement that his mental health had been affected over the past few months.

‘I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for,’ Walker said.

‘My family has been torn apart, this has been dragged through the press, and I ask, when is enough, enough? At a time when the focus is understandably on Covid-19, at what point does mental health get taken into consideration, an illness which affects every sufferer differently?

Walker released a statement on social media platforms to address story reported by The Sun

‘I am a human being, with feelings or pain and upset just like everybody else. Being in the public eye as a professional athlete does not make you immune to this. I understand if people are upset or angry with me, but it was important for people to have a better understanding of my life.’

Walker believes the scrutiny on his personal life is also impacting on the lives of his children and close family.

‘This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too,’ he added.

‘In relation to the events on Wednesday, I travelled to Sheffield to give my sister a birthday card and present, but also to speak to one of the few people I believe I can trust in my life.

‘She hugged me to remind me that she cares and that I am loved. What am I meant to do – push her away? I then travelled to my parents’ house to pick up some home-cooked meals. Again, it’s been an extremely tough couple of months for them.’

Walker has written to fans who criticised his previous lockdown indiscretions and sent signed matchworn shirts as a gesture of goodwill. He has also extended remote help to care homes in Sheffield over the past few weeks.