Manchester United tell ‘overseas players to make their way back to England in the next seven days’

Manchester United have told their players that are currently overseas to make their way back to the club in the next seven days, according to reports.

A number of United’s first-team contingent fled the UK following the outbreak of the coronavirus in March in a bid to be with their loved ones while continuing individual training routines in warmer climates.

While there is no planned date for the resumption of training, United have asked Fred, Victor Lindelof and Sergio Romero to make their way back to Manchester, according to The Times.

Bruno Fernandes also left the country at the time of the outbreak in the UK but it is understood that the Portuguese playmaker is already back in the north west of England.

Fred is currently in Brazil while Lindelof is in Sweden and Romero is back in his native Argentina with his family.

United have also reportedly confirmed that they do not expect those returning from aborad to need quarantining once they arrive back in England.

Several clubs in the Premier League have already returned to training but United are still unsure when they will be back at their Carrington base ahead of the current campaign’s highly-anticipated return.

However, as revealed by Sportsmail on Tuesday evening, a number of clubs have delayed their highly-anticipated return to training by a week, causing another roadblock in plans to bring back football.

Provided the Government relaxes lockdown rules on Sunday, some clubs were due to return to their training grounds next Monday to commence small group training.

This has no been pushed back until May 18 at the earliest with club’s growing concerns over player welfare.

Provisional plans would see the Premier League recommence on June 12. There is still hope among clubs that they can meet that date, but putting back their return to training could yet have an impact.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to reveal the next phase of the UK’s lockdown guidelines on Thursday, with the Premier League due to hold talks on Friday aimed at kick-starting Project Restart.

But Johnson has pushed his briefing back to Sunday, forcing top-flight chiefs to delay Friday’s meeting until the start of next week — another factor in clubs’ decision to delay their return to training.

United have said that their training ground would remain closed until the government advised them it was safe to return.