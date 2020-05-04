Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo breaks lockdown rules, caught smoking, playing cards



Argentine defender Marcos Rojo flouted Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

Manchester United and Argentine defender, Marcos Rojo flouted Covid-19 lockdown protocols after images of him playing poker and smoking with a group of people surfaced on the internet.

Argentina’s lockdown rules remain in place until at least 10 May. Taking note of the development United will remind Rojo of his responsibilities after the video showed the defender disobeying social distancing rules.

As per a report in BBC, the images that have gone viral on social media were posted by his brother Franco, who subsequently deleted the posts.

Rojo has so far made just three appearance for United in the ongoing, which currently stands suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old became the latest footballer to join the list of players who have violated the lockdown protocols.

Earlier Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Everton forward Moise Kean were criticised for doing the same.

