Mandana Karimi says she didn’t work for two years, asked Anurag Kashyap for help

Mandana Karimi will be soon seen in the web series The Casino, a project that she got after a long time. “I had tears in my eyes when I was offered The Casino. I couldn’t believe it! After two years break and not having any release, it was really hard for me to get work,” said Mandana.

“A year and a half ago I spoke to a dear friend of mine, (filmmaker) Anurag Kashyap, about why I wasn’t getting work and what I should do. He gave me the best advice — ‘work on your craft, take workshops, stop trying too hard, trust your journey, be honest and work hard not for money but for the love of art’. He gave me a few numbers of acting workshops where I met Saurabh Sachdeva (acting coach) and started training with him for four months. His classes changed me as a person and as an actor,” she added.

By January, she started giving auditions for a couple of projects for an OTT platform. “People started noticing the change in me too. Finally I got a meeting for The Casino and we signed just a few days before leaving for Nepal,” said the former Bigg Boss contestant.

The Casino”is her first web series. “It is also my first release since Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. I was looking forward to the promotions and screening of the show, but I am glad that during these tough days when everyone is looking for new content, we are going to entertain the audience,” she said.

