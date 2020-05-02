Mandatory isolation exemption figures revealed

coronavirus,

Less than 10 per cent of people returning to Tasmania who have applied for an exemption to mandatory isolation – based on medical or compassionate grounds – have received one. As of May 1 there had been 3100 exemption applications made to the State Control Centre for the 14 day quarantine requirement in government provided facilities. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania A State Control Centre spokesperson said of these, 294 exemptions had been granted on compassionate or medical grounds, supported by advice from relevant health professionals. "Those individuals are exempt from quarantine in a government facility but are required to self-isolate at their residence for 14 days," the spokesperson said. "A further 591 exemptions have been approved for specified persons who are deemed essential workers. "Those workers are required to comply with other restrictions governing their conduct." Tasmanians who travel interstate for work are able to apply for essential traveller status if they can provide evidence that 14 days in government provided accommodation would lead to "an unusual, undeserved or disproportionate hardship".

