Mandatory quarantines for international travellers kick in at midnight: health minister | CBC News

All travellers returning to Canada — with the exception of what the federal government is calling “essential workers” — will have to enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine as of midnight to help slow the spread of COVID-19, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said this morning

“This new measure will provide the clarity for those re-entering the country about the essential need to self-isolate,” she told the Senate, where she was discussing the Liberal government’s emergency legislation to free up $82 billion to help Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis.

“Individuals who exhibit symptoms upon arrival in Canada will be forbidden, also, from using public transit to travel to their places of isolation.”

Hajdu said those travellers also will be forbidden to quarantine in a place where they can come into contact with vulnerable people. She said the Public Health Agency of Canada will make alternative arrangements for people in those circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said more detailed information on quarantine enforcement is coming later today. She said the issue of mandatory quarantines was debated at length during the Monday meeting of the cabinet coronavirus committee.

Hajdu has been signalling tougher measures under the Quarantine Act were on their way for several days now.

The federal Quarantine Act was updated in 2005 after the deadly SARS outbreak and gives the federal health minister an arsenal of tools to force travellers to stay home.

If a designated quarantine officer believes that a traveller has refused to isolate themselves, they can ask a peace officer to arrest the traveller and bring them into quarantine.

On Sunday, Hajdu said the government was looking at all the measures in their tool box, including criminal penalties.

She has also suggested a “hotline” might be established to allow concerned Canadians to report cases of noncompliance.