MANDAZI – LIFETIME WILL TELL

Mandazi are a staple snack that originates from East Africa. They are quite easy to make and go great with tea or on their own .They also great for breakfast. Mandazi stands for donut in Swahili and they taste different from donuts in the western culture. I have added a link if you wish to read more about them.

Ingredients:

1 cup of warm milk

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon.

3 1/2 cups of plain flour

1/4 cup of sugar (you can use any)

1/4 vegetable oil or butter

1 medium egg

2 teaspoons of yeast

Enough vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients milk in a large bowl, putting in the flour 1 cup at a time until the dough comes together.

Knead the dough on a flat work surface until it is no longer sticky to your fingers.

Place the dough back in the bowl, cover with a kitchen cloth and let rise in a warm area until it has doubled in size. This would normally take about an hour.

Press the dough down gently and knead it briefly. Then divide the dough into 4 portions. Roll each portion into a ball and keep them covered under a cloth to prevent the balls from drying out.

Roll 1 ball into a thick circle on a floured work surface. Cut the circle into 4 triangles using a pizza cutter or a knife. Repeat this process with the remaining balls of dough ensuring that the other balls remain covered.

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan over a medium heat. Fry the dough triangles 3 or 4 at a time to prevent overcrowding for about 1 to 2 minutes. Wait for the triangles to balloon up as shown below and turn them over and continue frying until golden brown; another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels or a clean kitchen cloth.

Repeat this process with the remaining balls of dough ensuring that the other balls remain covered and fry until all the dough is finished.

Enjoy!!

