Mandy Moore Sings ‘A Walk To Remember’s ‘Only Hope’ For First Time In Years & Sounds Incredible

Mandy Moore, 35, sounds just as good as she did 18 years ago! The singer popped up on Instagram live for an impromptu concert with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 34, on Sunday, April 5 and unexpectedly performed the iconic track “Only Hope” from her movie A Walk To Remember. Though Mandy would occasionally perform the song on her late 2000’s tour, it’s been years since she’s sung it publicly, making the moment super special!

“So I lay my head back down/And I lift my hands and pray/To be only yours I pray,” she sang, showing off her incredible range as she belted out the line, “To be only yours I know now you’re my only hope.” Mandy was relaxed on her living room sofa, and was all-smiles as she took us back in time to 2002! It was so sweet to see her perform the song with her husband Taylor, who is an accomplished singer and songwriter in his own right with band Dawes.

“Only Hope” was originally recorded in 1999 by Christian band Switchfoot, but was later covered and re-released as part of the soundtrack for 2002’s A Walk To Remember. The song is featured prominently in the film, based on a book by Nicholas Sparks, when Mandy’s character Jamie sings it in a school play. The poignant scene marks the first time that bad boy Landon — played by Shane West — realizes he has feelings for Jamie. The pair share their first kiss — not part of the play script — at the end of the memorable scene, which still makes our hearts flutter! Shortly after, Landon learns that Jamie is tragically dying of leukemia. Against the odds, they fall in love and marry, but their happiness is short lived as Jamie dies at the end of the summer.

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

The New Hampshire native was glowing for her at-home performance, rocking a blush dress with white polka dots. “We’ll get it down! I’ll get it down! That was weird!” Mandy laughed as Taylor put down his guitar at the end of the performance. We have no idea what she meant, as she sounded absolutely incredible!