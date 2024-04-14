Manhattan Associates Delivers Omni Channel Technology Advances

SYDNEY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has announced new Omni Channel technology advances set to elevate retail operations and customer experiences across several key areas; Point of Sale, Order Management, Customer Service & Engagement and Store Inventory & Fulfillment.

“As consumer behaviours and expectations are constantly evolving, a powerful omnichannel strategy is table stakes for modern retailers,” said Raghav Sibal, Managing Director, ANZ, at Manhattan Associates.

Redefining Customer Engagement

A standout feature of the Manhattan Active® Omni update is the Unified Agent Inbox in customer engagement, designed to empower customer service representatives by consolidating communication channels into a single, user-friendly interface. In the new, all-channel Agent Inbox, customer service can email, chat, or text (SMS) with customers while seamlessly viewing and editing orders. By bringing these communications channels into a single screen, efficiency and task management is significantly improved.

“Agents now have the capability to engage with multiple customers simultaneously, managing chats or SMS messages,” shared Sibal. “Beyond multitasking, the Agent Inbox is equipped with features designed to elevate service and sales, including personalised, shareable product recommendations, quick order actions to minimise clicks, and quick response templates. It’s all about enhancing efficiency and empowering agents to offer an unparalleled experience.”

Streamlining Order Management

The Manhattan Active® Omni update also introduces significant enhancements in Order Management, streamlining both customer service operations and the digital self-service.

“We’ve targeted key areas to boost efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction,” Sibal added. “simplifying the refund process for both customers and agents by automating refund retries and enabling direct customer communication for payment method updates.

In terms of digital self-service advances, customers will gain more control with the option to opt-in for SMS delivery updates, an improved UI for shipment and return tracking, and the flexibility of the ‘Ship it Instead’ feature for more convenient fulfillment options.

Evolving Point of Sale and Inventory Management

Point of Sale (POS) and Store Inventory & Fulfillment have also seen key developments. Sibal explained, “we’ve enriched the Iris POS system with added functionalities like price overrides and gift card management, making transactions smoother and more versatile.”

The update also simplifies promotion management, allowing quick duplication of promotions to reduce errors and save time. In terms of store inventory and fulfillment, the focus has been on optimising the return process and improving inventory management.

“Enhancements in processing returns shipped back to stores allow for better inventory placement and efficiency. Features such as seamless return processing and improved cycle counts aim to streamline store operations and enhance the customer experience,” Sibal concluded.

