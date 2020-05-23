Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal’s New Controversial Map, Indians Slams Her Brutally

One of the versatile and stuning actor of the era of 90s is Manisha Koirala . With her pretty looks and charming expressions , she has definitely become the heart-throb of people in the past.
After her Bollywood hit Sanju , Manisha was seen in the web series called Lust Stories and in March end , her one of the Netflix web series started , named Maska .
Manisha originally hails from the country Nepal , which many must be knowing . Since some past days , she is facing many negative comments for supporting the new map of Nepal .
For a number of years now there has been a border dispute between India and Nepal and things stirred up when the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Gyawali informed in his tweet about a new map of the country of Nepal , with the inclusions of Kalapani and Lipulekh, which are the disputed regions.
Have a look at his tweet below:
Actor Koirala took to her twitter account and replied to the post of the Foreign minister. She wrote : “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.”
Have a look at her post below:
After she posted her thoughts , many did not seem to be convinced with the Sanju actor and they slammed her left right and center.
One of the tweetrati said : “ Pls go and earn in nepali film industry,” while one of the social media user calls her : Best Example of “Jis Thali Me Khana usi me ched karna” .
Let’s have a look at some of the reactions , Manisha got:
Last year, in November , India had released a newly-issued official map which included the Kalapani area and Nepal government was rattled by this news .