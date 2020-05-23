Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal’s New Controversial Map, Indians Slams Her Brutally

One of the versatile and stuning actor of the era of 90s is Manisha Koirala . With her pretty looks and charming expressions , she has definitely become the heart-throb of people in the past.

After her Bollywood hit Sanju , Manisha was seen in the web series called Lust Stories and in March end , her one of the Netflix web series started , named Maska .

Manisha originally hails from the country Nepal , which many must be knowing . Since some past days , she is facing many negative comments for supporting the new map of Nepal .

For a number of years now there has been a border dispute between India and Nepal and things stirred up when the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Gyawali informed in his tweet about a new map of the country of Nepal , with the inclusions of Kalapani and Lipulekh, which are the disputed regions.

लिम्पियाधुरा, लिपुलेक र कालापानीसहितका भूभाग समेट्दै ७ प्रदेश, ७७ जिल्ला र ७५३ स्थानीय तहको प्रशासनिक विभाजन खुल्ने गरी नेपालको नक्सा प्रकाशित गर्ने मन्त्रिपरिषदको निर्णय । आधिकारिक नक्सा भूमिव्यवस्था मन्त्रालयले छिटै सार्वजनिक गर्दैछ । — Pradeep Gyawali (@PradeepgyawaliK) May 18, 2020

Actor Koirala took to her twitter account and replied to the post of the Foreign minister. She wrote : “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.”

Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now 🙏 https://t.co/A60BZNjgyK — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 18, 2020

After she posted her thoughts , many did not seem to be convinced with the Sanju actor and they slammed her left right and center.

One of the tweetrati said : “ Pls go and earn in nepali film industry,” while one of the social media user calls her : Best Example of “Jis Thali Me Khana usi me ched karna” .

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions , Manisha got:

Nepali has shown her true colours. — Bharatiya 🇮🇳 (@koulrohit2016) May 20, 2020

Best Example of

“Jis Thali Me Khana usi me ched karna” — आत्म निर्भर देव™ (@WhoDushyant) May 20, 2020

Pls go and earn in nepali film industry, — patelbhai(gujaratwale) 🇮🇳 (@Manoj28345898) May 20, 2020

Isko nepal bhejo … — Dr Er KimJongUn भारतीय (@indian_kim) May 20, 2020

Manisha you do not have same at all . Better you leave India . You have shame do not come India again . Mantel one things this three palace belong to India only . I am also Nepali Kunwar chettri . I always support India . I love my country India only . — uma (@uma39899425) May 20, 2020

Last year, in November , India had released a newly-issued official map which included the Kalapani area and Nepal government was rattled by this news .

