Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in Uttarakhand



Deepak Dobriyal and Manoj Bajpayee are currently in Uttarakhand.

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors came to Ramgarh on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

While Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, Dobriyal is alone.

Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their self-isolation in mountains

