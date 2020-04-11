Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal stranded in Uttarakhand amid lockdown: report

While a majority of film and TV stars are in Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown period, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal are stranded in Uttarakhand. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actors and the crew are doing fine.

The report says the cast and crew of an upcoming film were shooting in a remote location in Uttarakhand when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. However, they are all safe. The report added that Manoj had texted from Uttarakhand, confirming the news. He said, “All of us are here, safe. Take care and stay safe.”

A source close to Manoj in Uttarakhand was quoted in the report explaining how matters unfolded. He said, “He was shooting for an undisclosed film with Deepak Dobriyal in the wilderness when disaster struck after just 4 days of shooting. Manoj has no means of returning to Mumbai. He’s been stuck in Uttarkhand for over three weeks now. Unless the lockdown is lifted there is nothing he can do. Luckily he has his wife Shabana and daughter with him. So they are all entertained. Deepak Dobriyal who was shooting with Manoj in Uttarakhand is alone. His wife and children are in Mumbai.”

Manoj was last seen in Amazon Prime series Family Man. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “The Family Man is a consistently engaging show, even when you find yourself disagreeing with it. The action, particularly a slum shootout made to appear as if it has been shot in a single take, is impressively staged; Manoj Bajpayee is, as he usually tends to be, effortlessly excellent; and Raj & DK, at long last, seem to be back in the game.”

Manoj will be seen next in Hollywood production Extraction alongwith Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani.

