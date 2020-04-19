Mansion in the stunning Lake Tahoe estate in The Godfather II hits the market for $5.5 million

A mansion in the stunning Lake Tahoe estate made famous by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II has been placed on the market for a cool $5.5 million – an offer that some may find difficult to refuse.

Located on the Fleur du Lac Estate, the sprawling 4200-square-foot property provided the backdrop to many of the 1974 Oscar-winning film’s most iconic scenes, including the first communion celebration for Anthony Corleone, as well as (spoiler alert!) Fredo Corleone’s infamous demise on the lake.

Originally designed by Gordon Kaufmann, the architect behind the Hoover Dam, in 1938, the four-bedroom, five bathroom home has since been restored to offer up modern luxuries combined with period detailing, such as carved-wood columns and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide dramatic views of the water and mountains.

Many of the Godfather Part II’s most iconic scenes were filmed at the Fleur du Lac Estate, including the first communion celebration for Anthony Corleone

Stepping through the doors of Residence 20, prospective buyers will be led through a foyer which opens out directly into the primary living and entertaining area, featuring a towering stone hearth fireplace and double-height, wood-beamed ceilings.

The primary living area connects to a gourmet kitchen through a pass-through door, as well as a media room.

The kitchen boasts polished granite counter-tops, two ovens, a six-burner range, and other state-of-the-art appliances all revolving around a large center island.

A cozy breakfast nook is found under a panel of three large picture windows that overlook Lake Tahoe, and has direct access to the beach.

The living area’s main features are a towering stone hearth fireplace and double-height, wood-beamed ceilings

The media room is tucked away just behind the living area, and comes with another, smaller stone fireplace

The dining room and bar area is flooded with natural light, provided in large by panoramic glass windows at the south of the home, allowing occupants to stare out at the lake’s sparkling waters

Patio seating allows for al fresco dining with more stunning views of Lake Tahoe and Fleur du Lac’s harbor

The home’s four en suite bedrooms are found on the second floor, along with the master suite which has its own stone fireplace, a sitting area, and connects directly to the master bathroom, equipped with a deep-soaking tub that’s set next to an entire wall of mirrors and a separate steam shower.

Each of the other three bedrooms are completely unique, both in terms of design and decor. One of the bedrooms comes with pink-and-white-striped wallpaper and another with a more playful – and garish – zigzag wallpaper design.

According to the listing, the property is available fully furnished, meaning that the bedrooms’ unique decor can remain intact if desired.

Other amenities offered up by Fleur du Lac Estate include two tennis courts, an exercise facility with locker room and steam showers, a private beach, heated pool and Jacuzzi, bocce court, and access to the Boathouse and Yacht Club.

The Fleur du Lac was originally developer Kaiser’s own home until the 1980s when the original structures were renovated and 22 lakefront homes – ranging up to a total 6,000 square feet – were constructed. It then became the Fleur du Lac Estates.

In The Godfather Part II, Fleur du Lac – meaning Flower of the Lake – represented the Corleone-family’s move to Nevada to sell their interests in their Las Vegas casinos as part of the plan to make their operations more legitimate. In the reality, the estate is actually located on the California side of the water.

But the estate’s rich history isn’t just limited to the critically acclaimed mobster franchise. Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy spent their honeymoon at the resort in 1953, and JFK even later used it for his West Coast presidential election headquarters.

