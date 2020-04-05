Manushi Chhillar Captioned Her Pic “You Can Sit With Me”, Twitter Flooded with Hilarious Results

Manushi Chhillar is a model and actress who won Miss India 2017 . She represented the state of Haryana and came out with flying colours. She won the pageant at the age of 20 years.

Manushi is pretty active social media user and keeps on updating her work for her well wishers and fans . Recently, she shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself on her various social media accounts. In the picture, Manushi Chillar can be seen dressed in a sleeveless top and jeans where she is seen sitting on a couch. I must say, the picture is quite sensual. She posted the picture with the caption :

“You can sit with me “

Let’s have a look at her twitter post :

As soon as she posted the picture , it went viral and netizens could not stop themselves from providing the hilarious moments and did Photoshop amusingly…

Let’s see some funny stock out there:

John cena is there sitting with you 😍 — Sir Chahal❁ (@Sirchahal) March 11, 2020

Chhillar nahi h mere pas😂😁 — Niraj Singh (@SinghNiraz) March 11, 2020

It seems that netizens have actually had a fun time , making fun characters sit beside Manushi..

Soon the gorgeous actress will be seen in the movie ‘Prithviraj’ in which she will be playing the lead role of Princess Samyukta. The film will be produced under the YashRaj banner and Akshay would be playing opposite to Manushi with the lead role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

