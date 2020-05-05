Many have backstabbed Yuvraj Singh including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni: Yograj Singh



Yograj Singh took a dig at Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for not backing his son. (Source: File Photo)

Yuvraj Singh’s father and former India cricketer Yograj Singh is renowned for his bold statements, and in a recent interview, the 62-year-old took a dig at Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for not backing his son.

His statement comes after Yuvraj had also opined that in terms of captaincy, he did not get as much support from Kohli and Dhoni, as compared to former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

The left-handed batsman who helped India fetch several accolades in the field retired from the sport last year.

In an exclusive interaction with News24, Yograj said, “Along with these two (Dhoni and Kohli), I would say that even the selectors betrayed him. I had met Ravi recently. He asked me for a photograph. I called him and pointed out that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances. When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him and it hurts.”

He further criticized the Indian selection panel, specifically mentioning former Indian selector Sharandeep Singh’s name and said that he always wanted Yuvraj to be dropped from the side.

“Indian selector Sharandeep Singh, he used to go to meetings and say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? It hurts when someone backstabs you. Everybody was worried about what would happen to them if Yuvraj continues to perform,” claimed Yograj Singh.

Yograj further claimed that Suresh Raina was heavily backed by Dhoni and the Uttar Pradesh based cricketer was considered for the 2011 World Cup squad ahead of his son.

“What’s new in that? I also got to know, even though I am not sure of how much of it is true, that in one of the meetings, someone said that the Indian team doesn’t need Yuvraj as Suresh Raina is a part of the team. I did not say so. Yuvraj himself said so and I have heard many cricketers say so as well,” Yograj said.

