Many who deserve praise for virus response

IN OUR strange new world, many people deserve commendation for the way they are stepping up to do whatever they can to assist. Police and medical staff are usually the first to be acknowledged, and rightly so, but there is one group of employees who should be highly praised – supermarket employees. They are now required to perform the very tedious job of cleaning surfaces, screens, trolleys and baskets, multiple times each day. They are doing it thoroughly and cheerfully. It must be mind-numbing work, yet it is vital for our safety. Premier Peter Gutwein has also shown himself to be impressive in his new role. During this most challenging time, he is leading in a firm, sensible and sympathetic manner. It’s amazing what can be achieved by humans when there is an imminent threat. We believe the scientific facts related to COVID-19, and we understand that if we don’t act quickly, there will be consequences for the planet. There is a parallel between this danger and the very real threat that climate change presents. There is plenty of scientific evidence; we need to accept it and maintain the momentum to tackle it after this crisis passes. Val Clarke, Kings Meadows. THERE has been much toing and froing regarding the Rosevears and Huon elections, with some Legislative Council members actually suggesting that the current members’ terms are extended until the elections are able to be held. How long is a piece of string? Very noble of them to offer to keep their cushy jobs with very little do at present. No parliament, no functions, no committees, no constituent visits, no need to assist the government in managing the current health crisis. Surely, however, it is not beyond the government to amend the legislation when sitting to pass laws about tenancy to simply pass an amendment to allow a postal vote for Rosevears and Huon and maintain our democratic processes safely and efficiently and in a timely manner. Lex VanDongen, Legana. I AM a passionate golfer. I mean years ago I played seven days a week, sometimes twice a day. These days three to four times a week, but since our world has changed I can’t play at all. I’m staying home as much as I would love to be outside playing golf, or visiting family and friends. So how come all these selfish people are ignoring the rules and giving all of us the middle finger? I hope they give you all a $5000 fine. Sue Saunders, South Launceston. I LOVE to read The Examiner and Letters to Editor page each day for many years. But I find no thought has been given to us oldies that cannot (as yet) use a computer. So we rely on the phone service, close family and good friends. Does anyone in their 70s and over have the same difficulties, or is it just me I wonder? Mr Paddy L Beech, Legana. AS A doctor working with many colleagues in the health system to treat people with respiratory illnesses, including those affected by COVID-19, I am alarmed at the idea promoted by the Tasmanian Small Business Council to legalise vaping (The Examiner, April 5). Vaping is known to damage the lungs. While dealing with a catastrophic respiratory virus pandemic we should reject proposals to legalise any hazardous products that could further increase the risks. The community and governments should be doing everything to reduce smoking, which appears to specifically increase the risk and severity of COVID-19 infection. Vaping has the same effect on cells, promoting susceptibility to COVID-19. Raising the age of cigarette sales to 21 years would help to reduce the uptake of smoking. Increased quitting would also reduce community exposure risks. Greg Haug, Respiratory Physician. I AM appalled by Robert Mallett’s comments (The Examiner, April 5) and apparent lack of regard for the health of fellow Tasmanians. You cannot be an advocate for the sale of tobacco industry products and also claim to be concerned about improving health. Tobacco industry products are toxic and kill more than 500 Tasmanians every year and add unnecessary burden to our health system. Mr Ivan Dean’s efforts to reduce the uptake of smoking are strongly supported by frontline health professionals. The T21 legislation has been proven to reduce smoking rates, yet Mr Mallet, acting as if he were a marketing executive for the tobacco industry, is effectively giving the middle finger to those of us in health who want to reduce the uptake of smoking. Vaping is not a safe alternative. Recently published research indicates vaping is likely to significantly damage our lungs. Safer alternatives to smoking include preventing the uptake of smoking, supporting existing smokers quit through the Quitline and improving access to nicotine replacement therapies already available through small businesses in Tasmania. The majority of Tasmanian small businesses do not sell tobacco products, with less than a dozen specialist tobacconists across the state. The reality is that every dollar not spent on tobacco becomes available to spend on other products and would help sustain small business trade and jobs if spent locally. Dr Nick Towle, Heybridge.

