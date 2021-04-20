Map: Two 4.0 earthquakes in Northern California

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was recorded early Tuesday in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It followed two of similar size Monday in Northern California.

Tuesday’s quake, at 2:48 a.m., was centered near the Eel River about 13 miles east of Redway. The USGS website received just a handful of reports from the sparsely populated area.

More widely felt were two quakes Monday:

Magnitude 3.8 at 7:39 p.m., in Glenn County 10 miles east of Willows. It was felt in Chico, Yuba City, Marysville and Grass Valley.

Magnitude 4.0 at 11:50 a.m., on the Lake-Sonoma county line six miles west of Middletown. It drew hundreds of reports from Santa Rosa and throughout Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties.

There has not been a quake larger than 4.0 within California since a 4.2 on Jan. 16 near Aromas. Two larger than that were recorded within 50 miles off the coast near Petrolia in the past three weeks.