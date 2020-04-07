Maple Leafs sign KHL forward to 1-year entry-level deal | CBC Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old had 11 goals and 20 points in 43 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League this season. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in four playoff games for his hometown club.

Barabanov has appeared in 262 career KHL games, all with SKA, registering 62 goals and 137 points. In 68 playoff games, Barabanov has recorded 23 points on 11 goals and 12 assists while helping SKA win the KHL’s Gagarin Cup in both 2015 and 2017.

Internationally, Barabanov helped Russia win the gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

He has represented Russia three times at the world championships, recording 14 points in 28 games.

