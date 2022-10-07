Mapping Site ShowMyMap.com Rebrands to Mapize.com Opening New Features for Users

The popular zip code and geo mapping site ShowMyMap.com has rebranded to Mapize.com. All users, maps, services, have transitioned to the Mapize.com site. There is no disruption to service.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ShowMyMap.com, the popular zip code, location, and geo mapping service, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. To further simplify the name and service it will now be Mapize (mapize.com).

ShowMyMap (showmymap.com) was built to help users map their data from excel files, zip codes, etc. Users can then take these maps and calculate best routes for multiple businesses, showcase their maps on their websites, provide a directory of their locations and much more. With the rebrand to Mapize (mapize.com) the company will simply its presence and create a new, simpler user interface for its customers. The new logo is almost like the coordinates on a map (seen below).

“We’re excited to for our new brand, logo, and site. It’s taken 1 year of innovation and hard work, but we’re happy to show our customers that we’re always working to move the needle on our mapping products.” – Mapize.com / ShowMyMap.com CEO

About Mapize.com

Mapize was built to help users with large data sets visualize that data on maps. Our maps include heat map tools, multiple location route optimization, embedded maps, ability to share maps and much more.

