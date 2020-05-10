Margin Call Written and directed by debutant J. C. Chandor, Margin Call is a 20…

Margin Call

Written and directed by debutant J. C. Chandor, Margin Call is a 2011 American drama. The movie can be considered a borderline crisis-based film. The film focuses on a frenzied 24-hour period in the early stages of the housing market bust.

The script is exceptionally well written and gives thorough emphasis on character development. It’s intelligent and brisk, and keeps you on the edge of your seat for most of the movie’s duration. Dialogues are exceptional and can be considered as the soul of the movie. Chandor shows real craftsmanship on the director’s chair and a good command on the craft, he has reinforced this since with multiple excellent movies.

The casting was flawless. The ensemble included Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Paul Bettany, Zachary Quinto, Simon Baker, and Stanley Tucci. Every one of them brought in their a-game to the table and this elevated the overall quality of the movie to another level. Like us, if you are fans of movies like The Big Short or Glengarry Glen Ross, you will love this one.

Our Opinion: Must Watch!

Where to Watch: Netflix.

