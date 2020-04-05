Margot Robbie Covers Up in Bandana Mask While Shopping with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is staying safe while out in public!

The 29-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress and husband Tom Ackerely stopped by a grocery store on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in Los Angeles.

Margot covered her mouth and nose with a black bandana as she and the 30-year-old director/producer stepped out to pick up groceries.

A few days before, Margot and Tom were spotted out wearing gloves as they picked up a few essentials.

