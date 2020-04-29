Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘E=MC²’ Topping the iTunes Chart With ‘Last Kiss’ Performance – Watch! (Video)

Mariah Carey‘s Lambily has done it again!

The dedicated fanbase of the Caution diva propelled her 2008 studio album, E=MC², to No. 1 on the iTunes Albums Chart on Monday (April 27), and now she’s celebrating their efforts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

“Woke up yesterday to find out that E=MC2 is somehow the #1 album on iTunes!! On its 12th anniversary no less 😃 Lambily, you are the friggin’ BEST! I hope you enjoy this impromptu version of Last Kiss ft. Mutley ❤️❤️❤️ #JusticeForEMC2,” she captioned a video of herself singing a deep cut from the record.

She recently celebrated another album’s anniversary with this impressive performance.