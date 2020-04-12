Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ Anniversary With Amazing Vocals – Watch! (Video)

Mariah Carey is singing some fan favorites!

The powerhouse diva supplied some amazing vocal performances on her Instagram on Easter Sunday (April 12) in celebration of the anniversary of her 2005 studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

“I’m about to start my duties as the Easter Bunny 🐰 but can’t forget about The Emancipation of Mimi‘s anniversary today! Hope you enjoy these lil moments from the album 🤗💖 #TEOMAnniversary,” she captioned the post.

In the videos, Mariah sings parts of “Stay the Night” and “We Belong Together,” demonstrating her incredible voice.

Watch Mariah Carey celebrate her album’s anniversay…