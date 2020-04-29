Mariah Carey Honors ‘E=MC²’ Album Anniversary With A Capella Performance Of ‘Last Kiss’ — Watch

Mariah Carey’s 2008 album claimed the No. 1 spot on iTune’s albums chart, much to the singer’s surprise! So, Songbird rewarded her fans with a quarantine performance of one of the album’s iconic R&B songs.



Justice has been served! Mariah Carey’s 2008 album E=MC² soared to the No. 1 spot on iTune’s “Top 200 Albums” chart on April 27, just in time for the record’s 12th anniversary. The news completely blindsided the 50-year-old songstress herself, who tweeted “What is going on?????” on the day the happy news broke. Of course, this called for a celebration. After Mariah asked her Twitter fans “which song” she should perform from home, Mariah returned to social media the following day with a performance of track No. 9 on the album: “Last Kiss.”

“In my heart I know this / Ain’t gon’ be our last kiss / It’s too big we just can’t quit / What you think this is / Our love will always exist /Oh listen to me,” Mariah belted in the comfort of her kitchen, proving that her voice will never require autotune to sweep us away. She glowed while performing the romantic lyrics in a gorgeous floral pattern kimono! In the middle of the mini virtual concert, Mariah wondered if she was singing the right lyrics, before effortlessly continuing on.

“Woke up yesterday to find out that E=MC2 is somehow the #1 album on iTunes!! On its 12th anniversary no less [smiley emoji] Lambily, you are the friggin’ BEST! I hope you enjoy this impromptu version of Last Kiss,” Mariah captioned the video clip. Fans more than enjoyed the “impromptu” performance, especially after their collective effort to make the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForEMC2 go viral on Monday. Like the rest of the Lambily, we’re also happy to see E=MC² earn its much-deserved attention on iTunes. The album also produced one of Mariah’s biggest hits of the 2000’s, “Touch My Body.” Seriously, no one can touch Mimi’s success.

The next milestone Mariah’s celebrating is the ninth birthday of her sweet twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39. Of course, this birthday will be a tad different than past celebrations, given that Mariah and the twins are isolating in New York City amid the nationwide pandemic. Meanwhile, Nick is quarantining in Los Angeles. We’ve learned how the parents will work around the distance and shelter-in-place orders to still make their twins’ birthdays memorable on April 30.

“Mariah and Nick always celebrate the twins’ birthday together with a big party, but this year it’s going to be tough because they are quarantined on opposite coasts…The twins are still going to get spoiled on their birthday, but once quarantine is over, Nick and Mariah will throw them a huge party with all their friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Here’s an idea: Mariah can put on a personal concert for her kids before that big party!