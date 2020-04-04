Marianne Faithfull is hospitalized with the coronavirus: ‘She is stable and responding to treatment’

Singer Marianna Faithfull has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, her representatives said on Saturday.

The “Sister Morphine” singer, 73, is undergoing treatment at a London hospital, according to a tweet by Republic Media. “Marianne Faithfull’s manager @ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London,” read the tweet. “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.” The message was retweeted by Faithfull.

Representatives for Faithfull did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment. Friend and performer Penny Arcade, told Rolling Stone that the singer went to the hospital earlier this week where she tested positive, then developed pneumonia.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull pictured together in 1969. (Photo: Getty Images) More

According to Billboard, Faithfull recorded her first song “As Tears Go By” co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones and the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham. The English Grammy-nominated singer, who dated Jagger in the 1960s, has a history of health issues, including breast cancer, and Hepatitis C. However, she told the Los Angeles Times in 2018, “I’m not frail or weak.”

Faithfull is set to be portrayed by “Bohemian Rhapsody” actress Lucy Boynton in an upcoming biopic. The Hollywood Reporter described the film as a “roller-coaster journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl of 17, finding fame as a pop idol, living through hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs, to being a homeless drug addict in Soho.”

The music star has not directly commented on her reported diagnosis. On Saturday, she posted a glamorous throwback photo from 1990 on her Instagram page.

