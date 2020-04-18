Marie Kondo: ‘My tidying obsession annoyed my family’

In this exclusive interview, tidying expert Marie Kondo reveals what sparks joy in her home, why she’s had to give up on some “lost causes”, and the childhood lesson she’s never forgotten.

At a time when people are isolating in their homes, there is surely a lot of tidying up going on. The idea that doing so can “spark joy” is a concept you revolutionised. How does that feel?

I’m humbled – and thrilled – by how many people have experienced the joy and magic of tidying using the KonMari Method [Kondo’s system of simplifying and organising the home and our possessions].

My mission is to organise the world – once you finish tidying and are surrounded by things that are really important to you, you are better at treating the things and the people around you with greater kindness and gentleness.

Although you’ve worked your magic on many around the world, have you come across any serious lost causes or people with just too much stuff?

I’ve had many clients with a huge quantity of stuff, but the amount of someone’s belongings has never been the problem. The only “lost causes” have been a few clients who really weren’t ready to tidy and became entirely dependent on me to do the work for them.

My guiding method only works if you’re ready to confront yourself and everything you own – it’s not up to me to change your life. In those cases, I have had to turn down working with those clients.

media_camera “I’m humbled – and thrilled – by how many people have experienced the joy and magic of tidying using the KonMari Method.” (Picture: KonMari Media Inc)

Your family must be so proud of what you have achieved. Do they ever ask you for tidying tips?

Occasionally my mother seeks my advice on tidying her kitchen, and my husband asks for guidance on storing items in his closet. Growing up, I tidied our home so much, I think my family learnt a lot just by watching.

Your new book Joy At Work, co-written by Scott Sonenshein, provides practical advice about tidying up your desk. Many people are currently working from home, so can you explain how tidying a workspace helps?

Tidying can help you to get in touch with what you want, show you what you need to change and help you to find more joy in your environment. It allows you to rediscover your true self. By the time you’ve finished tidying, your mindset, behaviours and choices have changed – it’s the beginning of a dramatic transformation throughout your life and your career.

media_camera Kondo with her kids Miko and Satsuki. (Picture: Timothy Archibald for WSJ)

You used to work in the corporate space before becoming a tidying consultant and expert. Did keeping your workspace tidy help you to be more productive and happier?

It did! My initial excitement at joining the workforce was quickly replaced by disappointment and a sense of [being] overwhelmed. I seemed to be working all the time, but I didn’t feel like I was succeeding.

After one particularly discouraging day, I realised my desk and workspace were a cluttered mess. Somehow, I had lost touch with my inner tidying geek. I came in early the next morning and tidied my desk. Right away, I felt a lot happier – I could find what I needed easily and my days took on a calmer, more sustainable tone.

When I was 19, I began working as a tidying consultant among my friends as a hobby. My services spread by word of mouth, and tidying gradually turned into my occupation. I published my first book in answer to the overwhelming demand for my tidying services. At the time, my waitlist was six months long. My entire career has been shaped by meeting the needs I see in front of me.

There is a stereotype that creative people have messy, cluttered desks, and as such boring people would have sterile, clean desks. What do you say to that?

It doesn’t really matter which is better, a clutter-free desk or one that’s in total chaos. The most important thing is that you are aware of what the kind of work environment that sparks joy for you looks like. Tidying up is one of the best ways to understand your own criteria for what works for you.

media_camera Kondo has given new meaning to the phrase “spark joy”. (Picture: Netflix)

What do you think are three things every worker should do in order to find joy at work? Visualise your ideal work life, tidy your workspace, and take regular breaks. I like stepping away from my screen to enjoy a cup of tea and to completely disconnect for a bit.

Most people would assume that your work would always spark joy for you, but is that the case?

I feel very lucky to have a career that continues to spark joy for me. There have certainly been moments of stress and anxiety – after publishing my book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up [in 2011], there was a period when I was so busy I was unable to take any time out for myself.

I realised that if I am not feeling joy, I will be unable to communicate joy to others. I learnt how to balance myself by adjusting my time at work and having others help me.

MORE STELLAR

What happened to 5SOS when the world stopped

What’s bothering Sam Armytage during lockdown? Well…

In your Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, you’re shown closing your eyes and thanking the house. What are you thinking of when you do that?

When I greet a home, I introduce myself and ask for help creating a space where the family who lives there can enjoy a happier life. I began this custom quite naturally based on the etiquette of entering Japanese Shinto shrines.

There can be tense anticipation before tidying, and I’ve discovered connecting with the home can profoundly improve the process. You can do this for your home. Tidying is an opportunity to express appreciation for all that your home does for you.

media_camera Marie Kondo features in this Sunday’s Stellar.

What sparks joy for you the most in your home?

I have many favourite mementos and special objects, but the first Mother’s Day card I received from my daughters still sparks a lot of joy for me. My husband helped them stamp their tiny handprints on the inside.

Have you always been tidy, even as a child?

I became interested in tidying when I was five years old. I considered being a homemaker, but tidying has always been my passion. I didn’t realise I could make a career out of it.

I think it’s safe to say that my obsession with tidying was sometimes annoying to my parents and siblings. I learnt the hard way never to tidy anyone’s items but your own when I discarded my family members’ things without permission. At that point, I was forbidden to tidy anywhere but my own room!

Joy At Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein (Bluebird/Macmillan, $34.99) is available now.

READ MORE EXCLUSIVES FROM STELLAR.

Originally published as Marie Kondo: ‘My tidying obsession annoyed my family’