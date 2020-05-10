Marie Kondo Was Heavily Criticized By A Food Writer And People Quickly Came To Her Defense

Those comments did not spark joy.

Among other things, Alison said she didn’t aspire to be like Chrissy and accused her of having “people running a content farm for her.”


To which Chrissy responded to on Twitter, saying she was bummed by Alison’s remarks:

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp

But, Alison also didn’t mince words about Marie, who she criticized as “completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you” for creating a product line. She said, “…I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately! Someone’s like ‘you should make stuff,’ and she’s like, ‘okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a shit!'”


Well, people on Twitter had a few thoughts on that and quickly came to Marie’s defense:

the way i’m in invested in this chrissy teigen and allison roman beef! that’s not even my sector of the internet, but when she called marie kondo a bitch...chile

Why do people hate on Marie Kondo? I don't get it. What am I missing? She seems to help people. She made a lot of money doing it, and she seems quite pleasant and professional.

Tbh idc about Chrissy but taking shots at Marie Kondo is where I ask bitches to square the fuck up

Others were quick to point out that Marie and others are probably doing a “I don’t know who this man is” to Alison right now:

this best part about this marie kondo/ Alison Roman beef is that I have no fucking clue who Alison Roman is and I’m 100% sure that’s why she’s mad

It brings me a lot of comfort that Marie Kondo probably has no idea when any drama involving her takes place online, and if she does, she does not care!!!

While lots of people were quick to point out that Alison seemed to go after two WOC and didn’t mention white women who also run lifestyle brands and sell products through it:

okay so alison roman having such an issue with marie kondo and chrissy teigen making money off of their passions and interest but has no problem with whatever the fuck gwyneth paltrow is doing says a lot

If you've never criticized Gwyneth for selling pussy eggs and magic water, I dont ever wanna hear you talk about Marie Kondo or Chrissy Teigen.

Alison Roman coming after Marie Kondo for being successful and making a lot of money is pure Karen energy. There are so few Asians in this lifestyle influencer space anyway and I wonder why she feels the need to drag women of color down just because she doesn’t like competition.

I wonder why Alison Roman thought she could call Marie Kondo a bitch, but not Gwyneth Paltrow?

And finally, some people were quick to say that Marie is too busy getting that coin to care about Alison’s comments:

You see Marie Kondo hasn't issued a comment at all. Why? Because she's busy getting to the bag. A BUSINESS WOMAN. BOOKED &amp; BU$Y, no time to address the commentary of the jealous. The girls hate to witness.

For the record, Alison did send out an apology tweet to both Chrissy and Marie:

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry

Needless to say, I know this whole thing is a mess Marie probably doesn’t love.

