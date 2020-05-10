Marie Kondo Was Heavily Criticized By A Food Writer And People Quickly Came To Her Defense
Those comments did not spark joy.
Among other things, Alison said she didn’t aspire to be like Chrissy and accused her of having “people running a content farm for her.”
To which Chrissy responded to on Twitter, saying she was bummed by Alison’s remarks:
But, Alison also didn’t mince words about Marie, who she criticized as “completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you” for creating a product line. She said, “…I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately! Someone’s like ‘you should make stuff,’ and she’s like, ‘okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a shit!'”
Well, people on Twitter had a few thoughts on that and quickly came to Marie’s defense:
Others were quick to point out that Marie and others are probably doing a “I don’t know who this man is” to Alison right now:
While lots of people were quick to point out that Alison seemed to go after two WOC and didn’t mention white women who also run lifestyle brands and sell products through it:
And finally, some people were quick to say that Marie is too busy getting that coin to care about Alison’s comments:
For the record, Alison did send out an apology tweet to both Chrissy and Marie:
Needless to say, I know this whole thing is a mess Marie probably doesn’t love.
